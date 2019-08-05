LIST: National Night Out locations across ENC

9 On Your Side has compiled a list of National Night Out locations in Eastern North Carolina.
-Atlantic Beach Police Department: AB Town Park, 6-8 p.m.
-Bridgeton Police Department: Vernon Blades Park, 5-9 p.m.
-Farmville Police Department: corner of Walnut and Belcher, 6 p.m.
-Goldsboro Police Department: Herman Park, 6-8 p.m.
-Greenville Police Department: Five Points Plaza, Dream Park, Jaycee Park, Koinania Christian Center, Barnes-Ebron Taft Community Center, 6-8 p.m.
-Havelock Police Department and MCAS Cherry Point: Walter B. Jones, 4-7 p.m.
-Jacksonville Police Department, Riverwalk Crossing Park, 5-9 p.m.
-Kinston Police Department: Pearson Park, 5:30-8 p.m.
-Morehead City Police Department: Rotary Park, 6-8 p.m
-New Bern Police Department: Academy Sports + Outdoors, 3:45 p.m.
-Pitt County Sheriff’s Office: Bell Arthur Fire Department, Grimesland Fire Department, 6 p.m.
-Tarboro Police Department: Courthouse Square, 6-8 p.m.
-City of Washington Police – Fire Services: Beebe Memorial Park, 6-8 p.m.
-Windsor Police Department: Windsor Town Center, 6-8 p.m.
-Winterville Police Department: Winterville Recreation Park, 6-9 p.m.