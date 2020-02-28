‘Literacy Volunteers’ are working to combat literacy rates in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) According to ProL iteracy more than 30 million adults in the United States cannot read, write, or do basic math above a 3rd-grade level.

Literacy Volunteers of Beaufort County is working to make sure their literacy rates are higher, yet they need your help.

They need volunteers and tutors to work with their adult clients who speak English as a second language. The work the non-profit does is free and confidential.

“It is a community involvement because we are partners with many people and as the old saying goes it takes a village and it truly does take a village,” Jane Weaver, Coordinator, Literacy Volunteers of Beaufort County

Jane Weaver is the coordinator of the organization and tells 9 on your side that close to 19% of people who live in Beaufort County need help with their literacy. Literacy is more than understanding how to read and write, it can also be understanding basic math; Like knowing how to count money.

Weaver adds the hardest part about gaining better literacy is asking for help and that the work they do is life-changing.

“And it’s amazing to watch them as they gain more reading and more confidence in themselves, they blossom, and they get jobs. We help them with their resumes and their bio information and even citizenship,” said Weaver

For more on how you can help click HERE or call 252-974-1812