GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hewitt, Texas, showed why it’s likely the team to beat at the Little League Softball World Series.

The Southwest Regional champions pulled away from Pitt County, the Southeast Regional champion, late in Sunday’s contest for a 6-1 victory at Stalling Stadium inside Elm Street Park. The game was the last of four played on Sunday.

The LLSWS continues Monday with four games. There is a chance the tournament schedule could be altered due to the threat of bad weather in the area.

Sunday’s scores

Salisbury, North Carolina (North Carolina) 5, vs. Austintown, Ohio (Central) 0

Bacolod City, Philippines (Latin America) 11, St. Albert, Alberta (Canada) 9

Milford, Connecticut (New England) 11, Milano, Italy (Europe-Africa), 1

Hewitt, Texas (Southwest) 6, Pitt County (Southeast) 1

Monday’s games (All games on ESPN+)

Latin America Region vs. Northwest Region (Bend, Oregon), 10 a.m.

North Carolina Region vs. Asia-Pacific Region, 1 p.m.

Southwest Region vs. West Region (San Jose, California), 4 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Region (Massapequa Park, New York) vs. New England Region, 7 p.m.

Quick links

LLSWS home page | Spectator Information (Parking, etc.)

World Series starts Sunday | Bracket

Southwest 6, Southeast 1

Southwest was able to break up a pitcher’s duel with five runs in the fifth inning. Jazmin Guerrero reached on an error. One out later, an error on a ball hit by Kyndal Brown allowed two runs to score for a 3-0 lead. One out and a walk later, Taylor Kasten singled in Brown and Ciara Becknauld for a 5-0 lead. A single by Rylee Little scored Kasten for a 6-0 lead.

Pitt County loaded the bases in the top of the sixth. With one out, singles by Kailey Garner, Monica Jones and Kenzie Carson were followed by a walk by Riley Shaw that scored Garner to make it 6-1 before Texas got the final two outs on a flyout and strikeout.

Pitt County outhit Hewitt, Texas, 5-4. Pitt County was credited with six errors.

North Carolina 5, Central 0

Rowan County, the North Carolina champion, scored three runs in the sixth inning to pull away for the win. Rowan finished with 10 hits.

Latin America 11, Canada 9

Latin America won a slugfest with Canada, scoring seven runs in the fourth inning for a 10-0 lead. Canada avoided the 10-run rule with three in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings each.

New England 11, Europe-Africa 1

New England broke the game open with seven runs in the third inning after leading 2-1.