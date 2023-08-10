GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday will be a true battle of softball talent and styles in North Carolina.

One of the two games that will be played Friday at the Little League Softball World Series at Elm Street Park will pit Rowan County, the North Carolina champs, against Pitt County, the Southeast champs. The two teams will play for the right to face defending champion Hewitt, Texas, on Saturday in the Purple Bracket final.

Rowan County beat Pitt County in the North Carolina tournament en route to winning the title. Pitt County qualified for the Southeast Regional and went on to win there.

The game on Friday will be at 4 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2. The second game pits Latin America against New England. They will play at 7 p.m., also on ESPN2. The winner of that game will face the Mid-Atlantic Region champion in the Orange Bracket final.

Thursday’s games (Both games on ESPN)

Southwest Region 4, North Carolina Region 1

Mid-Atlantic Region 5, Lati America Region 2

Friday’s games (Losing team eliminated)

Rowan County (North Carolina Region champion) vs. Pitt County (Southeast Region champion), 4 p.m., ESPN2

Latin America Region Champion vs. New England Region Champion, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Quick links

LLSWS home page | Spectator Information (Parking, etc.)

Follow the play on the GameChanger app | Bracket