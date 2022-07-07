NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT’s Living Local series continues throughout July. Thursday’s stop is in Newport, located in Carteret County.

Newport is a great place to live and visit. The town has many attractions for everyone, like Chatham Street, the heart of the downtown area.

Newport actually was known by a couple of different names like Bell’s Corner and Shepardsville. It officially became Newport back in 1866. Newport is also home to about 4,500 people.

The town also hosts some unique, family-owned businesses and sites to visit like the Croatan National Forest. The 160,000 acres cover parts of Craven, Carteret, and Jones counties. There’s beautiful scenery, many trails to walk, a beach you visit and so much more. There’s also canoeing and fishing on the Blackwater Creeks.

Newport is also famous for its Civil War Memorial Park, home of the “Battle of Newport Barracks.” The Civil War Memorial Park also features some incredible artifacts on display dating back to the 1960s.

Despite Newport being in North Carolina and what was the Confederacy, the Newport Barracks was a union camp during the Civil War. Confederate forces did overrun the barracks briefly on February 2, 1864.