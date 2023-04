ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Rise Up Youth will be hosting a Living with Lupus event in May in Robersonville.

The event will take place May 6 starting at 8:30 a.m. at the former Family Dollar store, located at 22712 NC-903, which is the Dollar General shopping center. The event is put on to advocate and spread information about and for those with Lupus

There will be the painting of pumpkins purple and other events.