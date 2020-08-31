Loan rates still low amid pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Rates for loans continue to fall during this pandemic. They’re so low right now that some are calling it historic.

Financial experts say it’s a seller’s market. That means that even though home prices are up, buyers can still save money due to low mortgage rates.

For those looking to buy or refinance their homes, rates are around 2.375%.

Leaders with First Flight Federal Credit Union tell 9 On Your Side that ever since the federal government lowered the rates to stimulate the economy they’ve seen a surge in people looking for a loan to buy.

More people are also looking to refinance. Rates across the board are low.

“ As any time in the economy you’re gonna have ups and downs right now they are wanting to push the American citizens to go out and purchase. Do what you can to get your finances in order. So I don’t see this as it being a bad thing at all,” said Mia Fandel, Director of Retail Banking, First Flight Federal Credit Union.

She goes on to say in her 25 year career she has never seen rates this low.

They’re not just for home buyers, Fandel says those looking to finance a car or boat are in luck too.

Financial experts here in our state say before you buy have an open mind and reach out to a mortgage broker.