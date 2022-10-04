BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Get your running shoes on!

The Crystal Coast Cancer Rehab Center presents the 2nd annual 5K Fun Run and 1 Mile in downtown Beaufort on October 15. The event starts at 8 am and will take place at 411 Front Street.

Participants are encouraged to register online at RunSignUp.com/CrystalCoastCancer5k as soon as possible to receive a race shirt. Only the first 150 participants are guaranteed a shirt.

Last year, the event raised close to $5,000 for Crystal Coast Cancer Rehab Center.

All proceeds go to the Crystal Coast Cancer Rehab Center, a local non-profit that uses oncology-specific exercise training programs for local survivors fighting back against cancer and its treatment.

For more information, click here.