GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — November is National Adoption Month. It not only celebrates the families who have created a healthy and supportive home for kids but brings awareness to the many children who need their forever home.

Local adoption agencies and departments who work to make sure these children have homes they can thrive in are also recognized. One of their most important messages is helping these kids find a forever home so they can hopefully have a sense of stability and belonging.

According to Deanna Cornett, a program director for Easterseals UCP, one of the challenges when it comes to finding homes for children is their age.

“It’s always harder to find foster parents and adoptive homes for the older kids, like kids over the age of 12,” Cornett said. “As a private agency, we don’t get as many infants and toddlers as the county does.”

Debbie Owen, a social worker with the adoption placement unit in the Pitt County Department of Social Services, explains one misconception people have about adopting.

“A big stigma is that adopting is too expensive, but if they come through the Department of Social Services, there is little to no cost in adopting a child,” Owen said.

According to Ta’nishia Dixon, the permanency supervisor for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, explains other challenges, such as patience.

“This process is one that is gonna require a lot of patience, a lot of support, a lot of heart and a lot of thought,” Dixon said. “As long as they have that, we are definitely gonna work with them, we’re gonna support them, we’re gonna give them the tools that they need.”

So far this year, Pitt County has already found homes for six children and hoping to finalize six more before the end of the year.