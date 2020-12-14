Local agencies partner up for 32nd Year of Pitt County Operation Santa Claus

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire/Rescue is joined by the City of Greenville, Pitt County Schools, the Salvation Army, Greenville Utilities Commission, and Inner Banks Media for the 32nd annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus.
Each year this event brings in thousands of toys for kids to open up on Christmas day. Greenville Fire/Rescue says, “There are many toy drives this time of year, but what sets Operation Santa Claus apart from the others is that every toy collected will stay in Pitt County. Area families apply to the Salvation Army to receive gifts. Once the families are vetted, and if a need is determined, those families come to pick up their child-specific toys before Christmas.”
Operation Santa Claus 2020 began in November and will run until Thursday, December 17.
Here are some dates to remember for the toy drive:
- 12/15/20: IBX Media Radiothon will be live from Great Harvest Bread Company, located at 2803 Evans St. The broadcast will be on 107.9 FM. Craig Woolard from The Embers will also be singing live Christmas songs during the day. Toys and donations will be accepted. Fire/Rescue Staff will be on hand throughout the day until 6:00 p.m.
- 12/16/20: The collected toys are picked up from our different locations throughout the county and dropped off at the warehouse behind GFR Station 6. There, staff will sort the toys based on the type of toy.
- 12/17/20: Social workers and counselors from Pitt County Schools will come to the Station 6 Warehouse, located at 3375 East 10th St, to collect toys for the students in their schools who need a helping hand. You are invited to attend on Thursday to get video, pictures, and interviews at 10:00 a.m.