Local agencies partner up for 32nd Year of Pitt County Operation Santa Claus

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire/Rescue is joined by the City of Greenville, Pitt County Schools, the Salvation Army, Greenville Utilities Commission, and Inner Banks Media for the 32nd annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus.

Each year this event brings in thousands of toys for kids to open up on Christmas day. Greenville Fire/Rescue says, “There are many toy drives this time of year, but what sets Operation Santa Claus apart from the others is that every toy collected will stay in Pitt County. Area families apply to the Salvation Army to receive gifts. Once the families are vetted, and if a need is determined, those families come to pick up their child-specific toys before Christmas.”

Operation Santa Claus 2020 began in November and will run until Thursday, December 17.

Here are some dates to remember for the toy drive: