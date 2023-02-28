RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Spring break starts next week for East Carolina University, with other local districts shortly following.

Albert J. Ellis Airport Director Chris White said they’re ready for the additional travelers. On a regularly busy day, the airport sees around 1,000 people flying. There are around seven flights a day flying to and from Charlotte and Atlanta.

White also said that spring and summer are their busiest seasons.

“Any time the school is out is a peak season for travel,” White said. “Also, we have a lot of people that come to the beach. a lot of folks are flying into Jacksonville specifically for family members who are in the military.”

White added that buying tickets early and locally for spring travel should be a priority. He said money can be saved by doing both.