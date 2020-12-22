Local airports see traffic for the holidays, despite COVID-19 pandemic

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Health experts are urging people to stay home this holiday season, but many are still deciding to take to the skies to fly home.

Airports and their employees are operating differently because of the pandemic.

Workers at Albert J. Ellis airport in Onslow County has handed out almost 20-thousand masks to passengers.

That’s because masks are mandatory inside the airport.

Ellis’ director says plenty of people are taking to the skies, despite the virus.

“So far we’re seeing traffic levels about 75% of last year’s traffic which was nearly an all-time record and travelers seem to be cautious and seem to be ready to take a little break” explains Chris White.

Airport workers advise you to be prepared for changes if you haven’t flown in a while.

Make sure to check with your airline for its COVID-19 restrictions.