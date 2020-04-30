Local apartment complex makes grocery runs for tenants amid COVID19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The pandemic is creating barriers for high risk individuals for everyday activities like grocery shopping, but workers at one local apartment complex are offering them some help.

Meridian Park is supporting their tenants by making their grocery runs for them.

One tenant told 9oys she’s overjoyed with how this apartment complex is supporting her and her neighbors during COVID19.

“I got a call from the office, and she said do you need anything from the store? She said I think we’re making a run, and that surprised me,” says Meridian Resident Bette Coggins.

Getting around isn’t as easy for Bette Coggins.

She explains, “I can’t drive because I had two aneurysms in my brain and a stroke, and I don’t have good reflexes.”

This retired ECU librarian says the call from her apartment complex was a blessing.

To her surprise, meridian park employees brought her what she needed.

Then, another surprise.

“I said I’m sorry I only have twenty, she said no, no money,” she states.

This small act of kindness boosted her faith.

Coggins says, “I was just blown away, I went in and I prayed and I thought oh God there are good people. I said there would be no way I could have got to the store. They treat us so well and I never expected they wouldn’t let me pay for nothing.”

Meridian park employees know the challenges of the coronavirus.

Leigh Ann Odom is the business manager at the complex.

She tells 9OYS, “We just have some wonderful residents and we just wanted to take care of them and make sure they’ve got all their needs cause we know they’re limited on getting out.”

Coggins has a message for the people who are more than just landlords.

“I want them to know, the management, the staff, they’re all wonderful, all that they do for us in general we’re grateful.”