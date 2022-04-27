GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Get your paintbrushes ready.

The National Association of Counties (NACO) is holding an art contest for grades 1-12 about how special their county is to them.

The guidelines are submitted artwork that must present a county activity that shows how “Counties Matter” and is inspired by the sentence “I love my county because…”. The artwork must reflect some aspect of a county government function, service, or program, to celebrate National County Government Month.

Winning artwork will be featured in a NACo calendar, which will be distributed to NACo members nationwide. Winners will also be announced in NACo’s flagship publication, County News, and their artwork will be displayed at NACo’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

NACo and county leaders are spreading the word about county roles and responsibilities, which are often unknown or misunderstood. With the creation of this art contest for the 2023 “Counties Matter” calendar, NACo hopes to raise awareness about programs and services that impact people’s lives every day.

The deadline for submission is May 1, 2022.

In order to apply to the contest, click here.