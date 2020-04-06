Local attorney shares information for co-parents during COVID-19 Outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Many families are experiencing added conflict thanks to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

However, for divorced or separated couples with children co-parenting can already be difficult.

Despite this time of uncertainty, one family law attorney says there is a silver lining in all of this. Ashley-Nicole Russell, Esq. encourages families to use this as an opportunity to communicate.

Even so, there are still some challenges that you can work through if you plan ahead:

With people being asked to stay home Russell says parents should know the travel restrictions for each home location.

Custody orders should be followed yet there’s room for compromise.

If there is a “No-Contact Order” involved, reach out to your attorney or third party for help.

“They’re out of school and they’re somewhat happy about that. But they are also scared we’re scared. What kind of role model do you want to be as a parent and as a neighbor during this? That’s a big question to ask yourself while co-parenting during coronavirus,” said Ashley-Nicole Russell, Esq., Law Offices of Ashley-Nicole Russell, P.A.

For many cases Russell says parents might need to get creative when it comes to communication:

Open a line of communication. Once you choose it, set a standard.

With schools being out, both parents should know what’s going on with their child’s schooling

Use video chatting services for your child to communicate with the other parent when unable to physically see them.

“This is a time we will all remember you’re gonna wanna look back on this and think you did the best you could and that you were the best version of yourself, that you did the best by your family, that you did the best by your community that you could, and I say think about that,” Said Russell

With North Carolina courts being closed until June, Russell says this is a good time to reach out to a settlement or mediation attorney to resolve what’s left if your divorce isn’t final.