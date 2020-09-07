Local attorney shares ongoing labor concerns during the age of COVID

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Labor Day is meant to recognize the American labor movement and its development and achievements.

A local attorney says one major labor issue that on many people’s minds workplace safety in the age of COVID.

Workers are concerned about what to do when a coworker is positive with coronavirus or if they don’t feel comfortable going into work and how that would impact their job status.

Attorney Benjamin McLawhorn, tells 9 On Your Side employers are required to provide some type of protection for their employees. Especially following OSHA guidance.

For the most part, Mclawhorn has seen more leeway from employers regarding working from home or taking days off during this pandemic.

He says it’s just the latest sign of progress in workers’ rights and protections.

“The United States was built by hard-working me and women. At the beginning of this nation, there was not a lot of protections for those employees. Keeping with the spirit of the holiday and recognizing these hard-working men and women, we need to recognize the great strides and achievements as a nation we have made in providing protections for employees,” said Benjamin McLawhorn Esq., McLawhorn & Russell, PLLC.

McLawhorn says one major achievement is the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The landmark law makes discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, and sexual orientation illegal.

McLawhorn adds if you feel like you’ve been discriminated against or feel unsafe: