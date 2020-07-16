Local authors publish free e-book, teaches children about government

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The “Schoolhouse Rock” cartoons have been teaching kids how bills become laws since the 1970’s.

Now, local authors have a new, fun way to share that lesson with children.

A new e-book, There Ought to be a Law: A Bright Day at the State Capitol, teaches children about a complex topic in a fun and engaging way.

Getting kids excited about politics and government can be difficult.

On top of that, teachers are feeling the strain of the pandemic.

Some local writers wanted to do something to help.

They created a free e-book that breaks down the legislative process, explaining how a bill becomes a law.

It engages students through activities about creating laws and amendments.

Portia Bright Pittman is one of the authors and she explains, “We actually are going to have this book available in an activity form where we will have activity pages for the kids.

The book’s authors are using their own experiences to get the message across.

They hope to make students want to learn more about this part of government.

Dr. Calvin Mercer is also a coauthor of the book.

He says, “They will be our leaders for tomorrow and we want them to understand how government works and how important it is and how they can change the world through government.”

This E-book giveaway is not just for teachers. parents and guardians can also get it to teach their children.

The free “E-book” can be obtained Wednesday, July 22nd, by going to www.BrightBooks.org.