AYDEN, N.C (WNCT) – The vision of BeFree Wellness Education & Consulting is to help eliminate public health and sexual disparities within marginalized communities in Eastern North Carolina and beyond.

One of their key focuses is to strengthen community health through social wellness experiences. To assist in their goal, BeFree Wellness is collaborating with the Carolinas Hierarchy of Needs (CHoN) and EXCEEDS, Inc., to execute the planning and implementation of a cultural wellness fair in Ayden.

On June 12, at the Ayden Arts & Recreation Center from 2-6:30 p.m. the Juneteeth Health & Wellness event will take place. The event was created to center on black families and other marginalized populations’ health.

To help combat these disparities, they are seeking organizations and businesses that have a specialty in one of the dimensions of wellness.