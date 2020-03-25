Local barber isn’t giving up hope after recent executive order

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) This week Governor Roy Cooper ordered all gyms, hair and nail salons, barbershops, and movie theaters to close indefinitely on March 25, 2020, by 5 pm. But one Greenville barber is looking on the bright side after learning about Governor Cooper’s recent order.

Barbers like Jay Cotton will have to put the clippers away starting the evening of March 25th. He cuts hair at Tilley’s Barbershop in Greenville.

The statewide executive order is closing businesses that require close social interaction. For Cotton, naturally, the order is disheartening.

“Immediately you think of, you got into survival mode you think of how am I gonna provide? What am I gonna do for my children? What I am gonna do for my wife? How am I gonna take care of them? There’s a lot of people that depend on me to make sure bills are getting paid,” said Jay Cotton, Barber, Tilley’s Barber Shop

But he understands that this has to be done to keep people safe and healthy, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Even though he has to stop business for a moment, he has hope for the future and won’t let this get him down. Cotton is a father, husband, and pastor of a church in Winterville. He’s even putting himself through school at the moment.

“I serve a good God. God is most definitely cares about me. At the end of the day, we have those things that make you think about what’s going to happen. But hope, most definitely. My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus blood and his righteousness,” said Cotton

Cotton wants to encourage his fellow grooming and beauty professionals by asking them to stay focused on their goals, dreams and know that they will get through this together.

Right now their is no official date for when these businesses will be able to serve their clients again.