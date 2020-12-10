Local blood drive encouraging people who’ve had COVID-19 to donate plasma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ‘The Blood Connection’ is hoping people will use this season of giving to donate blood. Studies have shown that fewer people are donating blood this year during the pandemic. With people not wanting to leave their homes as much, heading out to donate might not be at the front of someone’s mind.

However, this year blood donations are needed more than ever. The company held a blood donation event at Greenville’s Convention Center on December, 10th. People were encouraged to come out, and those who donated received $20 visa gift cards.

Also important, collecting convalescent blood plasma from people who’ve already had the virus. Studies have shown that plasma from a person already infected could help people who currently have the virus.

“We are asking everyone to come out. We are in an urgent need. We are really encouraging donors of all blood types to come out and donate their blood to us during the holiday season,” said The Blood Connection Media Coordinator Ellen Kirtner.

If you couldn’t make it to the event on the 12th, ‘The Blood Connection’ also holds daily donation events at Vidant Health’s Wellness Center in Greenville. Kirtner says they hope to host another large event at the Greenville Convention Center in early 2021.