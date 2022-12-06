SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year.

Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support.

“We love everybody equally,” said Kristin Neely, manager at Salty Sistas. “Doesn’t matter if you’re gay, lesbian, Black, white, orange or purple. You know, it’s just that’s who we are. We have always been a very, very supportive business of anybody.”

The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch has some locals upset.

“As a Christian woman, I don’t support LGBTQ. We are to love the people but hate what they do,” said one Sneads Ferry resident, Mindy Hayes.

Many disagree with the event being around a religious holiday.

“I just don’t think that that kind of stuff should be done in a small town like this, and especially at Christmas. Drag queen shows have nothing to do with Christmas,” added Hayes.

The event is open to all ages.

“We leave it open to the parent’s choice if they want to involve their children in it or not,” said Neely.

“Kids don’t need to be exposed to that kind of stuff,” said Hayes.

The restaurant has even received phone calls demanding their advertising be changed to not allow children.

“They said if we did not that we would have 40 to 50 plus protesters and that we would be sorry,” said Neely.

Salty Sistas said they have made law enforcement aware of the threats.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said that people are allowed to have group demonstrations if they follow the Onslow County Code of Ordinances. He added they are prepared to respond if things get out of hand.

The restaurant is still planning to have the event despite the threats and encourage those in support of them to join in. All the proceeds from the event go towards the Onslow County LGBTQ+ Center.

“We just want to be able to express ourselves the way that everybody else expresses their selves,” said Samuel Johnson, president of the board of directors for the Onslow County LGBTQ+ Center.

