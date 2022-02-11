Local business has ways to treat yourself on Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Valentine’s Day isn’t only for those with a Valentine, and with that special day right around the corner, it’s time to think about how you’ll show yourself some love.

Although there are events and restaurants to go to in the East that are preparing to serve those on Valentines Day, maybe all you need are some sweets.

Confection Connection has many Valentine’s Day desserts to choose from to have a way to treat yourself.

“We treat ourselves everyday of the year. We don’t need anyone to show us love. No, we can do that ourselves”, says Nakima Harris, assistant manager at Confection Connection.

I think it’s safe to say we don’t need to be in a relationship to have a happy Valentine’s Day with how these cupcakes look.