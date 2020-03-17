Local business hold food drive amid coronavirus

Among all the closures and cancellations due to the coronavirus, local businesses in Pitt County are doing what they can to help families in need.

Villa Verde and Grover Gaming are holding a food drive!

Community members can donate non-perishable items to Villa Verde locations.

They will then be boxed and delivered to families in need.

“One of the things we’re doing is making sure the kids are fed,” said Jay Bastardo, Co-Owner of Villa Verde. “Our goal is that no kid goes to sleep hungry.”

This drive will help feed not just the kids, but their families too.

“We partnered up with Grover Gaming to make sure those families have a meal or groceries,” said Bastardo.

“We’re hoping for any kind of non-perishable items. Canned goods, pastas, things of that nature. Things that can go a long way,” said Dan Owens, the director of marketing for Grover Gaming.

The team will also be working with several ministries in Pitt County as well as the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

“A lot of people are stuck at home,” said Owens. “A lot of people, especially here in our community, have been laid off, don’t have jobs and just don’t have the resources to get food on the table and so we are hoping to help a little bit.”

Deliveries go out as the requests come in.

“They’re sending us emails, contacting us through text messages, through our facebook page. As soon as one of them comes in, we go out and make the deliveries,” said Bastardo.

If you’re willing and able to help out, volunteers are needed.

“We hope its successful and that the community steps up. Any time anyone wants to volunteer or jump in and make some boxes, we’d be happy to have them,” said Owens.

If you know of a family who may benefit from the drive or would like to volunteer, you can email marketing@grovergaming.com or direct message the business through their Facebook pages: Villa Verde or Grover Gaming