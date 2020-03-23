Local business owner creates website to encourage people to shop, eat local amid COVID19 restrictions

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Many people have to work and learn from home during this outbreak.​ Local restaurant owners still need support, so they’re making it easier for you to find which ones still offer take-out and delivery options.

Many North Carolina restaurants are seeing a decrease in sales after state orders to close their dining rooms.

“With the closure and everything that’s going on its uncharted territory for all of us,” said Jay Bastardo, co-owner of Villa Verde.

Bastardo said his restaurant is bouncing back.

“We were able to adapt fairly quickly we have an app, the Villa Verde app. We are able to do delivery pickup and curbside. It is what carried us over but we are doing fantastically well for the circumstances,” he said.

More help is coming through GreenChillNC.com.

Smashed Waffles co-founder Hunter Harrison created this online directory of locally owned businesses.

The site shows the restaurants’ status, and whether they offer delivery or pick up services. ​

“I’ve got a local business that is feeling the effects so I felt that others would probably be feeling the effects as well. I figured it was a simple way to band everybody together and offer a solution to that problem,” said Harrison.

People in the East are using the site.

Nick Williams ordered curbside at Villa Verde.

“I think it’s extremely important. I know that a lot of them are going to take major hits in the next couple of weeks because of social distancing and all the precautions we are putting in place so just trying to help out wherever I can,” Williams said.

Greenville-area business owners said they have to support each other.

“We just want to make sure that the entire community comes out and supports all local businesses from all different spectrums,” said Bastardo.

Villa Verde is also taking food donations to give to those who are not able to buy groceries. You can bring donations to their two locations on East 10th St. and West Arlington Blvd.