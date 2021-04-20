Local business owners using social media to expand their audience

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Businesses across the East are finding new ways to promote their stores with a special tool.

Kinston shop owners are utilizing Facebook groups as a way to get the word out about their stores. One local group on the platform is making sure small businesses stay highlighted, for those to see.

Business Monday’s is a way Wendy Burkett allows local shop owners to get the word out about their stores. It all gets posted on Burkett’s Facebook group called Kinston Word of Mouth.

“It’s basically just a group where I want people to come and share information,” said Burkett. “If you want to know anything about a business or if you want to know where to get your grass cut, it’s basically just any basic local information.”

Local business owners in the area like Wanda Mattocks Smith says groups like this are unique and help grow their customers.

“All of us businesses advertise on Facebook, and it has helped tremendously to bring people into Kinston. Both tourists and people looking for a weekend getaway,” said Mattocks Smith.

Smith runs her booth out of the Ironclad Marketplace in Kinston. She says without local businesses, city’s can lose their charm.

“It has helped our economy tremendously and it keeps people here in Kinston instead of having to go to Raleigh, or Goldsboro or New Bern,” said Mattocks Smith.

Overall, both women say it is a way for locals and those outside of the area find out about what Kinston store owners have to offer.

“I think you should shop local because it’s your friends and your families who own these businesses,” said Mattocks Smith.

The Facebook group has opportunities for other themed days like Customer Service Wednesday and For Sale Friday’s.

Click here to join the group to find out more on local businesses.