Local business recognized for partnership with SHARP program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has been operating the SHARP program since July 2019 and part of the program is to help participants reacclimate to the community as a productive citizen upon their release.

On Wednesday, March 4 Sheriff Paula Dance will be at Third Street Education Center in Greenville to present a certificate of appreciation to Donald Pildreen, the Director of Business and Workforce Development.

The certificate is to recognize the center’s participation with the program and for serving as an employment referral source for participants.

Pilgreen also serves as a volunteer mentor for the SHARP program.