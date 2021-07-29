Local business vandalized after attending pride festival, prompts community support

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — Salty Sistas’ Food Truck attended a Jacksonville pride festival hosted by Kimage Salon in June.

The attendance came after owner Jeanette Georgitis’ son came out as pansexual, and they wanted to show support.

I had bought ya know t-shirts, and I got my son some really fabulous socks we had a great time and he finally felt like he was just home, like he was a part of something.” Jeannette Georgitis, Salty Sistas

Georgitis said before arriving home after the June 27th celebration, she was confronted by a man about the support. She said he told her he knows what restaurant she owns and that he won’t be coming back.

Online Originals: LGBTQ+ bring awareness to hate crimes in ENC

The small business owner said shortly after that exchange, her son’s tires were slashed in their business’ parking lot followed by hers. The vandalism then turned to their food truck, something that keeps their business alive, especially during the pandemic.

Kimage Salon owner and pride festival organizer Kimberly Mitchell learned of vandalism and quickly got on board to help Salty Sistas. They have started a GoFund Me and an official Salty Sista’s day where people can help repay for damages.

The official Salty Sistas day is scheduled for August 14 from 1-4 p.m.