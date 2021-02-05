Local businesses gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday

GREENVILLE, N,C. (WNCT) — People at a wide range of businesses in Greenville are gearing up for Sunday night’s Super Bowl. Piggly Wiggly manager Donnie Sumerlin is among those ready for super sales, too.

“You’re hearing customers throughout the store just talk, and we get involved with them as well, it’s fun to get to know your customers on that level,” Sumerlin said. “We’ve got plenty of supplies like chicken wings. Everything Super Bowl-related we prepared for about a week or two to get everything where we needed to have it.”

Workers know wings, the “Buffalo Wild” kind, will also be in high demand Sunday at Greenville’s Buffalo Wild Wings.

“We usually have a full house. A lot of takeout orders, so there will be a lot of people here,” said BWW Kitchen Manager Terrence Johnson.

Johnson said his restaurant is keeping COVID-19 safety in mind, with masks, deep cleaning and social distancing. COVID is on lots of football fans’ minds, with more people planning to avoid gatherings and eat, drink and cheer at home.

Sumerlin says he met with all his employees to make sure their game faces have masks.

“We’re prepared,” Sumerlin said. “We’ve got extra people working, and we are as prepared for whatever because we have dealt with a lot in the last 12 to 13 months with the pandemic. So we are prepared for about everything.”

Managers say chips, sodas and more Super Bowl staples will be fly off the shelves ahead of kick-off. Stores selling electronics are also ringing up a lot of big-screen sales as people prepare to watch the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

You can watch Sunday’s game on WNCT. Kickoff begins around 6:30 p.m.