Local businesses set up Heroes Fund

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A group of Jacksonville-area insurance agents is teaming up with a local restaurant to give back to the community’s first responders and healthcare workers.

Five state farm insurance agents are creating a “hero fund” with pizza magia on Western Boulevard.

The idea is to allow those “front-line” workers to come to the restaurant and get a free meal starting Friday during business hours and workers will be able to choose from a pre-set menu.

“It’s just us trying give back to the Community that’s what Pizza Magia is about. Just 100% you know .. pizza and smiles, you know what I mean just wanna bring everybody together,” Christopher Hines, G.M. Pizza Magia.

The State Farm agents put up $2,500 for the hero fund and the restaurant will give free meals to front line workers until that money runs out.