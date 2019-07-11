Local church builds new handicap ramp

Three small steps outside your front door might not look like much.

But for Bobbie Staten, each step is a challenge.

“I basically had to throw myself in the door to enter my own house,” said Staten.

In 2000, Staten was in a car accident that left her homebound. Now she uses a walker.

“I had to learn to walk and write again,” said Staten.

After 25 different surgeries and procedures…Staten doesn’t have to worry about those three steps any more thanks to the Oakmont Baptist Church’s Ramp Ministry.

The Ramp Ministry started six years ago and tries to build one ramp every week for people who are homebound.

“We gear ourselves towards people who are in need,” said Wayne Taylor, Facilities Manager at Oakmont Baptist Church.

The group is funded by the Vidant Foundation, donations, and volunteers.

“To see that they’re not confined to home anymore and to see them get out and maybe have a little quality of life is very meaningful to us and meaningful to them,” said Taylor.

For people like Staten, who is prepping for two more surgeries next week, the ramp makes all the difference.

“It’s more of a relief to know that my surgery team will be happy to know that I have it in place and be ready to come home from discharge, but I’m the happiest,” said Staten.