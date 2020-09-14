Local church opens up for in-person learning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A local congregation is opening up its church to Pitt County School students, allowing them to use it for in-person instruction.

Last month, 9OYS showed you the damage caused by Hurricane Isaias at C.M. Eppes Middle School.

Roof damage forced all 7th and 8th grade classes at the school to shift to remote learning.

Now, leaders at Immanuel Baptist Church are now donating their building to be used for classes, while repairs are done on the school.

“So the space donated by the church is a second floor so we are utilizing much of the second floor of the church for our 7th grade students,” said Jennifer Johnson, Pitt County Schools public information officer. We have about 45 7th grade students that are going on a week and another 45 going on b week.”

Nine teachers, an administrator, a school counselor, and a school resource officer will be at the church with students.

“We are so excited that the neighboring churches all responded,” said Johnson. And when we really spoke with Immanuel Baptist we realized this is the best fits it’s in close proximity to C.M. Eppes very accessible for our students. Our students are excited to be back into a classroom.”