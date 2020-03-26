Local church steps up to provide free meals to people in need during COVID19 crisis

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – COVID-19 is keeping people out of school, work, social gatherings and more.

But Harlowe Methodist Church is finding ways to carry out its mission, feeding people in need, in body and soul.

Tanya Lewis is a minister at the church.

She started providing a free monthly meal to anyone who might need it — even before COVID19.

“Last month was actually our very first free meal gathering that we had. We had it inside of the fellowship hall, we had a wonderful time,” says Lewis.

But things shifted when coronavirus stopped church services and gatherings.

Lewis explains,” Once COVID19 started, we realized we can’t gather so how do we do this now? We said let’s start doing free meals let’s make sure that we do a drive thru.”

Now, on Saturdays, the church is hosting a free drive-thru meal.

Lewis’ plan got the go-ahead from health regulators.

“When somebody came up nobody was allowed to get out of their cars, they came up we told them we have pb js or the ham and cheese, they let us know, with our gloves on, we grabbed that, our bottles of water, gave that to them and they left,” she says.

Church leaders understand that times are tough.

“I think there are people who are in need and who are going to be in need throughout the next few weeks,” says Pastor Rochele Bailey.

The Grab n’ Go meal drive thru it will be held from 11:00AM-1:00PM on Saturdays, located at Harlowe United Methodist Church, 5129 Highway 101, Newport, NC 28570.

If you are interested in making any donations to the church’s efforts you can send monetary donations to Harlowe United Methodist Church, 5119 HWY 101, Newport, NC 28570.

For more information you can access their Facebook page here.