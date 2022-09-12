WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A local church is giving residents of Eastern North Carolina an opportunity to reflect and offer prayers on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The event is hosted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church, the oldest church building in the state, and will take place at Zion Episcopal Church located at 7302 US Highway 264 East, Washington, NC 27889 on Wednesday, September 14th at 5:30 PM.

The event is an opportunity for those here in the east to pay their respects and tribute to the former Queen of England as their country is in mourning as they prepare for the official funeral where the Queen will be laid to rest Monday, September 19th.

The event will be a Service of Prayer and Reflection that can be joined in person or streamed online. Information to stream online can be found on Zion Episcopal Church’s Facebook Page.