Local clergy unite for fight against racism

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville area faith leaders say they’re taking another united step in their fight to end racism.

They held a news conference at Greenville’s First Presbyterian Church Wednesday morning to outline their latest efforts.

The Interfaith Clergy signed a statement last month, pledging to work together and with their congregations to promote understanding and respect.

The faith leaders say their next move is to give each other — and their followers — a way to share information and ideas to reach that goal.

“This week we committed to building an online library of resources,” said Pastor Rob Jackson. That will be an exchange of resources between the different churches and synagogues and people of faith around Greenville and Pitt County, so they can exchange resources, so we can fight racism together.”

Dozens of church leaders from around Pitt County are part of the effort.