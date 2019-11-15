Local colleges are teaming up to bring supplies to Ocracoke Island following Hurricane Dorian

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricanes might be routine here in eastern North Carolina, but it doesn’t make recovery any easier.

Hurricane Dorian left areas in Hyde County like Ocracoke Island heavily damaged.

Students at Beaufort County Community College are coming together with other schools to help survivors of the storm recover.

The village of Ocracoke is still working to rebuild after Hurricane Dorian left homes, schools, and businesses flooded or destroyed.

Beaufort County Community College’s service area covers Hyde County.

Students at the college want to show their support with a donation drive.

“We wanted to come together to be able to help. We came up with ‘tubs of Love’ donations included clean up supplies, toilet paper, generators, anything that we could do to help them in anyway to be able to build back and come back even stronger,” says Roxanne Tate the secretary of Student Government at BCCC.

Donations will go directly to the Hyde County government and BCCC is not the only school working to gather resources for Ocracoke.

Bladen community college also pitched in to help with relief efforts, bringing more than twenty containers filled with supplies.

President of Gamma Beta Phi shares that the honor society makes a strong effort to get involved in the community.

“I really think that everyone really came together and it was an awesome job and I’m proud of what we’ve done,” says Adriana DeMercurio.

If you would like to help with those in Orcacoke Island recovery from Hurricane Dorian you can donate here.