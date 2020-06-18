Local company looks to help expand telehealth in the ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Access to Medical Care is an ongoing topic across the east, especially in our rural counties.

During this pandemic, making sure people have access to care is now at the forefront.

While big hospitals and universities have the resources to implement some form of telehealth there are still many small, private, and rural medical practices that have yet to be introduced to this.

“Especially here in the east we have 36 counties and some of the poorest counties in North Carolina might not have access to a computer but if they have access to a smartphone they’ll be able to communicate with their physician,” said Dana Newell, CN Health Solutions

CN Health Solutions is looking to make an impact on telehealth in counties like Greene, Washington, Duplin, and Bertie.

They are working with medical offices to make sure that telehealth becomes a new permanent option and to help productivity in doctors’ offices and help medical professionals in business in case there’s a second wave of COVID-19.

The company’s goal is to make sure all medical practices have the same opportunities to care for their patients pandemic or not.

“It’s easy when you’ve been doing medicine for so many years but when you’re trying to increase a product that you haven’t really done before or you’ve never done well before and you’re going directly to consumers which have never been the case with medicine it’s always a referral base or it’s something along those bases especially for specialty care it’s been new for those businesses,” said Justin Christy, PA-C, CN Health Solutions

The CDC is even encouraging more practices to take advantage of telehealth.

The agency states that telehealth can preserve patient-provider relationships during a time when an in-person visit is not practical or feasible.