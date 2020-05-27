Local dance studio is still waiting to re-open

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Many business owners are still waiting for state approval to re-open.

We are now in phase two of the state’s re-opening, but it still includes restrictions that keep Some businesses, like this dance studio, from opening their doors.

Shannon Reising’s dance studio closed at the start of the pandemic, she’s kept in touch with students through online dance lessons.

Reising was preparing to reopen under North Carolina’s phase two plan, but state officials revised phase two, leaving out Reising’s studio and similar businesses.

“We were willing to go over and beyond because we know we serve children and those families and they mean the world to us. We did not understand and were quite confused and frustrated at the ability for a public pool to open but a dance space cannot,” says Reising.

Reising is still preparing to reopen her studio when state rules allow.

She explains, “we’re going to make next year bigger and better and we’re going to show North Carolina Washington and the surrounding community and Governor Roy Cooper what we’re really about.”

Businesses in Beaufort County are feeling the pandemic’s financial impact.

Shannon Reising is encouraging people to support the arts and small businesses once they’re back open.