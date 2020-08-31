Local daycare center offers kindergarten class amid COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus is forcing most schools to limit or even eliminate in-person classes this semester.

A Greenville daycare center is now offering kindergarten parents a more traditional option.

The Children’s Campus of Greenville specializes in early child development.

But it’s changing gears this fall.

It’s holding a kindergarten class for about 15-16 students.

Workers transformed a multi-purpose room into a classroom.

Center operators say the cost is $600 a month, but it allows a small number of students to get a more “normal” kindergarten experience.

Lisa Lanier is the owner and she says, “We have a fantastic teacher, she has a master’s in education. She knows the curriculum that we’re using, it will be a traditional program for all those students that are so new to kindergarten this year.”

The facility is following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to daily cleaning, the center is sprayed with a long-lasting antibacterial solution every quarter.

The Children’s Campus of Greenville has a few openings in some of its classrooms.

For more information on the program and resources you can visit the center’s website here.