Local daycare center offers kindergarten class amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus is forcing most schools to limit or even eliminate in-person classes this semester.

A Greenville daycare center is now offering kindergarten parents a more traditional option. 

The Children’s Campus of Greenville specializes in early child development.

But it’s changing gears this fall. 

It’s holding a kindergarten class for about 15-16 students. 

Workers transformed a multi-purpose room into a classroom. 

Center operators say the cost is $600 a month, but it allows a small number of students to get a more “normal” kindergarten experience. 

Lisa Lanier is the owner and she says, “We have a fantastic teacher, she has a master’s in education. She knows the curriculum that we’re using, it will be a traditional program for all those students that are so new to kindergarten this year.”

The facility is following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

In addition to daily cleaning, the center is sprayed with a long-lasting antibacterial solution every quarter.

The Children’s Campus of Greenville has a few openings in some of its classrooms. 

For more information on the program and resources you can visit the center’s website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV