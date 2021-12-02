Local eggnog pop-up shop announces one-night fundraiser event for Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Christmas season of giving is about to get a lot more fun and delicious in Eastern North Carolina.

Nog, Greenville’s only festive eggnog pop-up shop, is planning a new and exciting event this year to raise money for the Maynard Children’s Hospital located at Vidant Medical Center. The one-night event themed as a tacky Christmas party will take place at Hilton Greenville on Friday, Dec. 17th from 6-10 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be doing something different this year as we have the opportunity to involve the entire community in a fun, family-friendly Christmas extravaganza,” said Justin Cox, partner, and co-creator of Nog.

“We want adults and kids of all ages to put on their tackiest Christmas attire and enjoy the magic of Christmas with creative and tasty eggnog options.”

Cox and his wife, Chloe, along with business partners Hunter and Morgan Harrison and Lucas and Brittany Owens, developed Greenville’s eggnog pop-up shop in 2018. The entrepreneurs, who each have wide-ranging skillsets and talents, worked together to create the concept for Nog. The brand has been forced to adapt over the years, especially due to COVID-19.

“The pandemic made last year’s pop-up shop really difficult, so we decided to go a different route this year with this one-night event,” explained Cox. “We think this format will allow for a more family-friendly atmosphere. Santa is able to take time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance for the evening. We’ll also have a cookie decorating station for the kids sponsored by Vanilla Bean Bake Shoppe out of Winterville and there will be a DJ and dance floor.”

While admission to the event is free, there are costs associated with the nog menu and cookie packages. Naughty nogs, which contain alcohol, will be $10 each; non-alcoholic Nice Nogs and Santa’s Helper Hot Chocolates will be $6, and cookie packages are $5 each.

A portion of all proceeds from this event will benefit Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center which is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

“On behalf of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the children and families we serve, we would like to thank everyone involved with making Nog a reality again this year and for their continued support over the years. Our community never fails to rally together to support the healthcare teams at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital and across the entire Vidant Health system as they continue to work tirelessly to meet the needs of eastern North Carolina,” said Rhonda James, director of development, Maynard Children’s Hospital. “We are so appreciative of everyone’s efforts to ensure the promise of a brighter tomorrow for sick and injured children in eastern North Carolina.”

Community members who are unable to attend and those who want to give a little extra are invited to donate to the Maynard Children’s Hospital to support their mission. Click here to donate online. To learn more about Nog and its holly jolly festive menu, visit www.drinknognc.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram with the handle @drinknognc.