Local election look ahead: Mayor race in Ayden

Tuesday is Election Day for municipal races across the East.

Early voting ended on Friday, but voters still have until tomorrow to cast their ballots.

Voters in the East will cast ballots for mayoral, city council, and some commissioner seats.

Our WNCT team is monitoring races all across the state.

One to look out for is the race for mayor in Ayden.

Current mayor Steve Tripp has held the position for 16 years.

One of the current commissioners, Raymond Langley is running against him.

Tripp said, “We together have reduced our electrical rates by 10 percent, we have almost completed the southwest bypass loop which will bring commercial and residential growth to the town of Ayden.” He says working with young people is one of the greatest joys of the job.

Tripp added, “My dream or vision is to let them know they can one day do something great in their lives.”

This includes making a difference in communities like Ayden.

Since taking office, Tripp says he’s most proud of being able to add playground equipment for handicapped citizens, developing Arbor Park, installing sewer lines, and enhancing recreation options in town.

Tripp said, “We will also see the completion of the Eastern NC Food Commercialization Center.”

He’s hoping to keep up this progress if re-elected.

This year, Raymond Langley is challenging him for the seat.

Langley ran for mayor in 2015 but didn’t win.

He became a commissioner in 2017.

He says he’s known around town as the computer guy.

He owns Langley Computers and says he wants to do more to help small business owners in the area.

Langley said, “I think Ayden is a very friendly town but we need to be a little more business-friendly, I’d like to see a program for all entrepreneurs so they know what to expect when they come to a small town.”

He also says, after more than 15 years, it’s time for some new ideas in the mayor’s office.

Langley added, “I believe in sharing info with all my board members, as info comes into me as mayor, that would go out right away to the board.”

WNCT’s Dillon Huffman asked, “You think that isn’t happening now?”

Langley responded, “The board gets info, but it could be a little more expedited.”