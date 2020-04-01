Local emergency clinic for pets continues “essential” services during COVID-19 outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – COVID-19 has stopped many operations and services that people are used to receiving.

People are working hard to stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak, but what about our furry friends?

A Pitt County Emergency Clinic for pets is continuing to offer “essential” services during the pandemic.

Dr. Paige Harrington is Vets Pets Medical Director of Emergency and Referral Services.

She says, “What we don’t want is for someone to have a sick animal at home and think that there’s not a veterinarian they can talk to or they can seek help from.”

Vets Pets emergency clinic in Greenville is adjusting its operations, keeping clients and employees as safe as possible.

The clinic is offering “curb-side veterinary service.”

“We’re asking that clients call us when they turn into our parking lots, and ideally, depending on the animal’s stability, we go ahead and take information over the phone including a history. Then we are meeting the clients out in the parking lot and taking their pet from them and bringing them inside and calling them what we’re finding on our physical exams and what we’re recommending for a treatment plan,” explains Dr. Harrington.

The facility is emergency only.

Dr. Harrington says, “If you have something going on with your pet such as their vomiting, they’ve been hit by a car, they have a laceration, those are all considered essential services, so we’re here after hours on the weekends to deliver veterinary care for the pets in this community.”

Pet owners have to call ahead before going to an emergency clinic.

Vets are also asking pet owners to hold off on yearly appointments, but rabies vaccinations and heartworm tests are important to keep up with.

During this difficult time many people are working from home, giving them extra time with their pets.

“There’s no documentation anywhere from around the world that the coronavirus is either transmitted from pets to humans or humans to pets, so right now maintaining that animal pet bond with their humans is extremely important,” says Dr. Harrington.

Veterinary professionals want people to know they’re still here for them and their pets during this time.

If you would like more information on available services you can contact Vets Pets here.