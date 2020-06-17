Local experts explain history behind Juneteenth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Juneteenth is coming up on Friday. It’s a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of the last black slaves after the Civil War.

It might not be marked on everyone’s calendar, but it’s a significant day in American history and for the African American community.

June 19, 1865. The day Union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, bringing news that the Civil War was over, and all slaves were now free.

“It’s a really big deal in the black community,” said Shaun Simon, Associate Director for the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center.

There were other significant points on the road to emancipation.

Simon says this one is most important.

“It’s hard to have a freedom day when not all of us are aware,” said Simon. “You can’t say slavery was over until everyone knew.”

The day is celebrated with picnics, singing, prayer, gatherings, family reunions, and even pageants celebrating beauty in the African American community.

“There’s also sometimes the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to reinforce we’re truly free,” said Simon. “At least acknowledging the initial start to us being free.”

Simon says a day of celebration is needed now more than ever in the black community.

“Our Facebook feeds are filed with so much pain and tragedy beyond our day to day lives, beyond the constant panic around COVID. So, to have a chance just to have a moment of joy is really important,” said Simon.

The West Greenville Health Council is hosting a virtual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you’re looking to learn more about Juneteenth, Simon suggests visiting the website link, here.