Local farmer becomes first woman with the N.C. Farm Bureau to serve a national leadership position

NORTH CAROLINA, (WNCT) – People in cities are not the only ones struggling in the pandemic — so are farmers.

They’re trying to grow and supply goods to families and businesses while making sure their own families and workers are fed. But some in agriculture face other obstacles.

Women are becoming leaders in what some consider “male dominated industries,” including farming here in the east.

The American Farm Bureau formed a long time before it had a women’s committee, but members of that committee have a mission of their own.

They’re reaching out to female farmers, helping them develop communication and leadership skills within the ag industry. Women are still a minority in this business but their numbers are growing.

Lorenda Overman was recently elected to be Vice Chair of the Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee.

Overman explains, “I think that womens’ appearance and seat at the table in these county farm bureau meetings and state farm meetings and now the national level. I think it’s very important and I think it’s respected now. It may not be normal, it may not be a majority yet, but it is respected and it is happening more and more and I like that.”

She says it’s important to see women be part of major decisions in this industry.

Lorenda Overman is the first woman with the North Carolina Farm Bureau to serve in a national leadership position.