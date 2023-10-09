GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Leroy James Farmers Market of Pitt County wanted to spread awareness of its Double Bucks program. Those with the program said it makes a dollar go twice as far.

Andy McLawhorn is the Leroy James Farmers Market Advisory Board chairperson. He is also one of the many produce vendors.

“It’s good for the economy, for the local economy, it’s good for the local farmers, but the main benefit to the consumer is the health of fruits and vegetables,” McLawhorn said.

Now more than ever, farmers are important, he added.

“You can speak with the farmer, find out how it was grown, whether or not it’s been sprayed with dangerous chemicals, it hasn’t been shipped from overseas, saved from the freight,” said McLawhorn.

Programs like Pitt County’s Double Bucks help more people go to the farmer’s market. Shoppers present their SNAP card or WIC Farmers Market coupons to the market office for the amount they want to spend. The shoppers then receive SNAP tokens matched with Double Bucks tokens.

So, if a participant wants to spend $15 of their benefits, they will be given $30 worth of tokens to spend on eligible foods.

“Your 10 dollars spent at the supermarket, you could buy 20 pounds of squash or sweet potatoes or locally grown produce that a farmer has to sell at the farmer’s market, and they would be happy to sell you,” McLawhorn said.

Other vendors at the Leroy James Farmers Market agreed.

“There’s so many people out there that just assume automatically, oh I can’t go to the farmers market because everything is too expensive and realistically that’s not necessarily the case,” said Phoenix Farms Vineyard Owner Keith Erickson.

The more farmers who participate, the better.

“If you’re retired or you have a big garden, we welcome you to come to the farmers market participate and become a vendor,” McLawhorn said.