Local fire departments remind homeowners to change their smoke alarm batteries

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Change your clocks, change your smoke detector batteries. That’s the reminder local fire departments are giving homeowners as daylight savings passed this weekend.

Fire officials say it is important to change your batteries every daylight savings.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three of five homes deaths were a result of no working smoke alarms present. ​

The Emerald Isle Fire Department calls the device, life-saving.

“We’ve had incidents​ right here recently where we’ve had a house fire and the detector alerted the occupants of the house. If not, if they wouldn’t have had that, there’s a chance there could’ve been a lot bigger fire, by the time they realized might not even get, out,” said Captain Stuart Gilgo, of Emerald Isle Fire Department.

If your smoke alarm makes a chirping sound, it’s time to freshen up your batteries.

The EI Fire Dept. says smoke detectors should be changed 10 ten years.