Local food pantry receives surprise donation

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Eagle’s Wings Food Pantry in Beaufort County received a surprise donation from an anonymous donor.

Directors at the pantry got word from a man that he wanted to donate his stimulus check to them. Not long after, they got a call saying a donation was ready for them to pick up.

“If you have to have an issue in life a good place to have it is right here in Eastern North Carolina because people care about each other,” said Ann-Marie Montague, the pantry’s Executive Director.

“One day we got a phone call from Food Lion and they said we have a pallet of food here for you that someone bought and wants to donate so of course, we ran right over there with our truck,” said Monatague.

Ann-Marie Montague is the Executive Director of the pantry. She says that they were surprised to see the amount donated, nearly two pallets full of food.

“When we saw it though I mean that was amazing. I think that was the largest food type of private donation we have ever received.”

The pantry mostly serves elderly populations including those who may be homebound so any donations like this help them continue their work.

Overall, Montague says it was an overwhelming sight to see all of that love being given to their organization.

“Seeing a pallet and a half of food, cans of things that you know are going to fly right off the shelves, it just, we were amazed, we were just amazed,” said Montague.

