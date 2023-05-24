GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery & Art Center, Home of the Pitt County Arts Council, is proud to announce the creation and installation of a public work of art by the students involved in the Youth Public Arts Project Outreach Program. Nine wooden panels featuring artwork created by our students are being installed on the back of Magnolia Arts Center, facing the baseball fields at Perkins Athletic Complex.

Over a dozen students worked with Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s art instructor, Haley McElroy, to design the initial drawings for the panels. The panels’ subject matter depicts the exciting events that occur during a baseball game. An ECU painting intern for Emerge Gallery & Art Center, Kimberly Cusack, transformed the initial drawings into large scale replicas on the wooden panels. The students painted the imagery over the course of the spring months. The nine panels are scheduled to be installed at the end May.

Please join us for a special dedication ceremony on Sunday, June 3, 2023, at 10:00am behind Magnolia Arts Center, located at 1703 East 14th Street, Greenville, NC. A short announcement will be made at the VWF baseball field before the 10:00am game at the Perkins Athletic Complex. Emerge student artists, instructors, and staff will be at the murals following the announcement.

The Youth Public Arts Project is a free outreach program that meets bi-monthly on Saturdays from

10:00am – 3:00pm. The program provides arts and musical education that has a positive impact on our community. It allows participants to express themselves through artwork, and to build teamwork, social, and interpersonal skills through the arts. The participants work with professional artists and musicians to create various public art projects and learn about the rich heritage of African American Music. We were able to expand the program with a music component in 2017 because of the NC Arts Council Traditional Arts Program for Students (TAPS) program.

Emerge Gallery & Art Center is seeking youth participants between the ages 8 – 17 who show interest in the arts or could benefit from a positive free art program, the Youth Public Arts Project.

More information can be found here https://www.emergegallery.com/community/programs.