AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Sometimes you just got to take a swing at it.

Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina on Monday held a golf tournament called The Ribbon Classic in support of families who suffer from cancer.

The event was held at The Ayden Golf and Country Club. The tournament featured 18 holes for the local golfers to play on. President Will Barnes and Lyn Pischke, executive director of Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina spoke about what golfers could look forward to when playing, the hopes for the funds raised and much more.

