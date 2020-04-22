Local governments utilize social media during COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local governments are trying to get accurate information about the coronavirus to people as quickly as possible.

They’re using social media now more than ever.

“This is an issue that is largely fought through information,” said Michael Emory, director of public information for Pitt County.

Emory is talking about coronavirus.

“If we have information, we’re putting it out as fast as we can because that’s what people need,” said Chad Ray, media and communications specialist for Onslow County.

City and county leaders are spreading that info through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and soon, TikTok.

“If our research showed MySpace would be a more effective tool we would sign up tomorrow,” said Emory.

Onslow and Pitt are just two counties in the east holding news conferences through Youtube or Facebook Live, to interact directly with their communities.

“If we can successfully engage with the residents of our community to give them those tools of information, hopefully, they can take that to be well informed to make the right decisions,” said Emory.

And the people are responding.

Onslow County leaders say they’ve never seen engagement like this.

Hits on the Pitt County website have quadrupled over the past month.

Leaders hope the engagement continues even after the pandemic.

“We do know this is going to take a little while and we don’t want to stop the conversation on some of these pressing issues have been there before COVID-19,” said Victoria Reyes, community relations officer with the Onslow County Health Department.

Leaders have another message: they want people to take time to check the sources of any articles they see on social media.

That way they can tell real news and information from rumors and mis-information.