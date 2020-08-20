Local Greenville business is being recognized for its growth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Every year “Inc. Magazine” releases a list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies.

Once again Grover Gaming in Greenville is on that list.

This tech business’ ranks of employees is growing, with more than 100 added over the last two years.

President Garrett Blackwelder says his team is why Grover Gaming is successful.

He says, “It’s a beautiful thing when everyone’s on the same page.”

Teamwork in the office makes team play in grover’s games possible.

Wesley Owens is the Art Director.

“Well the whole group here is really multidisciplinary so we don’t have people just doing one piece. Everybody kind of shares that responsibility of game design,” he says.

Employees credit their environment for their creativity and growth.

Owens explains, “Everytime we bring in a new artist there’s a whole new set of skills and things that come into the group. Which has really helped us evolve the quality of the games that we’re making.”

Grover makes all the software for games, from the artistry of their looks, to the science of coding.

But the almighty dollar isn’t all this company’s about.

“In some of our states we, all of our gaming, half of the profits goes to charities and that’s another purpose behind what we do, says Blackwelder.

Blackwelder says his business isn’t the only thing he’s trying to grow.

He states, “We exist to provide entertaining gaming experiences through a team that’s committed to growth and progress, and we’re not only committed to progress as a company but personally as well.”

This is a difficult time for many businesses across the east, but Grover Gaming executives say they’re committed to growing their company and expanding their team.